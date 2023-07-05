Birthday Club
‘No Labels’ faces backlash as it mulls 2024 shakeup with third-party bid

By Peter Zampa
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - With the 2024 campaign in full swing, candidates on both sides of the aisle are making their pitches to voters. But there could be a candidate out there we do not know about yet, who may even enter the race after the primary season begins in 2024.

“We just have to have the option should we need it,” said Holly Page, co-founder of No Labels.

The bipartisan organization is laying the groundwork to shake up the 2024 campaign working to combat extremes on both sides of the political aisle. Page argues a Trump-Biden rematch is looking backwards. She believes millions of Americans want a new direction.

“They want what’s best for the nation and they don’t really care what’s best for the Democratic or Republican Party,” said Page.

The chances of a third-party ticket winning are miniscule, but Page notes the ticket could bring certain policies to the forefront that are later enacted by a winning candidate.

‘No Labels’ is waiting until after Super Tuesday in March 2024 to announce the ticket. Page would not commit to a name, but some have suggested the moderate Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), former Governor Larry Hogan (R-MD), or Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), all of whom are affiliated with the organization.

“We are the opposite of sowers of chaos. We want to know what the reality of the situation is unlike some of our critics who pretend like they know all and can see the future,” said Page.

No Labels has plenty of those critics. The organization is accused of being a scam that flouts campaign finance laws for not disclosing donors. Page stands by their policies and argues other politicians hide some of their donors as well.

There is also the question of which party a ‘No Labels’ candidate might hurt more, despite Democrats being adamant it is their side that will suffer.

“It doesn’t take much for a third-party candidate to impact a presidential election,” said Amy Walter, a political expert from Cook Political Report.

Walter says some Republicans disillusioned with Trump could also be pulled away by a third ticket. Walter says with two polarizing frontrunners, a third-party entry could break either way.

“It starts to add up and it’s hard to know exactly who it impacts,” said Walter.

In April 2024 ‘No Labels’ will hold a convention in Dallas, Texas, where, as of now, they are planning to unveil their presidential ticket.

