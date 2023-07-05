Oregon tornado siren fails monthly test

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After failing to go off on July 2 for a tornado warning that moved through the area, a tornado siren in Oregon, Ohio also failed to sound during the Monthly test Friday.

Earlier in the week, an official with the Lucas County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said two sirens in the area, one in Oregon and one in Jerusalem, require mechanical or electronic repairs.

According to officials with the Lucas County EMA, the siren in Jerusalem Township did sound during the monthly testing.

City leaders were receiving calls about sirens that did not go off on July 2 around 5:15 p.m. when a tornado warning moved through the eastern part of the county. All sirens are supposed to be sounded when a warning is issued in the County.

According to an official with the Lucas County EMA, the system shows successful communications with the sirens.

Officials say a vendor must diagnose the problem and fix it but they do not know when the vendor will get to it.

EMA leaders remind people that sirens are only meant to be heard outdoors and are just one way people can get information about a warning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.