Rep. Kaptur fined for delay in reporting stock sale

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur is defending herself against accusations she violated stock sales reporting rules.

Our media partner the Blade reports congressional filings show Kaptur sold just over $1200 in Andersons stocks last year but didn’t report it until May of this year, violating the 45-day reporting requirement.

In a statement, the Congresswoman’s communications director said she inherited her first individual stock when her brother died in 2021 and disclosed she would not hold or trade them. In 2022, she sold all of her shares of the stock in an effort to avoid the appearance of any conflict with her work as a representative when the state’s redistricting process showed she would represent the agribusiness whose stock she had inherited.

The spokesperson for Kaptur said she filed the required report and paid a $200 fee when the reporting delay was recognized. The $1,280.03 transaction exceeded the reporting limit of $1,000.

A statement from the National Republican Congressional Committee called the move “shady.”

In nearly 40 years of filing Congressional disclosure reporting, Kaptur has never purchased or traded individual stocks, the spokesperson said.

