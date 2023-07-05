Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Summerfield KOA campground closes swimming pond permanently

KOA Petersburg [FILE]
KOA Petersburg [FILE](WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - A popular swimming pond closed Wednesday, following a series of drownings and severe injuries at a regional campground.

According to its Facebook page, the Monroe Co. / Toledo North KOA in Summerfield Township is permanently closing the amenity.

The campground, located off U.S. 23 at exit 9, had two teenage boys drown in the same pond in 2022 and 2023.

Jaylen Hill, 15 of Detroit, died while swimming in the pond on July 22 last year.

And last week an 18-year-old that recently graduated from Start High School, Anthony Shores Jr., died after disappearing in the water.

In 2021, Andy Snook, who was 13 at the time, nearly drowned in that pond. The accident left him in a vegetative state.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks
Fireworks shows in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan
Diamond Rivera, 29, is facing one count of obstruction of justice.
Woman found guilty in connection to kidnapping, murder of two Toledo teens
Changes to the the location where fireworks will be set off were also announced.
Maumee/Perrysburg announce changes to firework display
Smoke from Canadian wildfires clouds the Toledo sunrise on June 29, 2023.
NW Ohio air quality worst on record as air reaches “unhealthy” level
Police say a man abducted a 7-month-old baby from North Baltimore and drove full-speed into a...
Infant abducted and killed after suspect drives into house

Latest News

Jaron Phillips
Arrest made in 2022 Whitmer shooting, Johnathan Coleman murder
Anthony Wayne Local Schools looks to pose bond issue, operational levy to voters
July 5th Weather Forecast
Zeus gets adopted!