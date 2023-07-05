Summerfield KOA campground closes swimming pond permanently

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - A popular swimming pond closed Wednesday, following a series of drownings and severe injuries at a regional campground.

According to its Facebook page, the Monroe Co. / Toledo North KOA in Summerfield Township is permanently closing the amenity.

The campground, located off U.S. 23 at exit 9, had two teenage boys drown in the same pond in 2022 and 2023.

Jaylen Hill, 15 of Detroit, died while swimming in the pond on July 22 last year.

And last week an 18-year-old that recently graduated from Start High School, Anthony Shores Jr., died after disappearing in the water.

In 2021, Andy Snook, who was 13 at the time, nearly drowned in that pond. The accident left him in a vegetative state.

