Toledo teen arrested, accused of breaking into home day after it was shot at

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A teen was arrested for breaking into a woman’s home and vandalizing the property just a day after her home was shot up, police said.

According to Toledo Police records, a 17-year-old was arrested on a burglary charge and is being held at the Lucas County jail. 13 Action News does not name minors accused of crimes unless the courts certify them to be charged as adults.

Police say officers responded to a home in the 3000 block of Mayo on Sunday after it was struck by gun fire. The woman who lives there left her home and and returned the next day to find someone had broken in and vandalized the inside. It had also been hit by new gunfire that hit the upper bedroom window.

The investigation led officers to a nearby home on Mayo where the teen suspect was found with several other people, but only the 17-year-old was charged.

No one was hurt in the incident and a motive was not disclosed. Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.