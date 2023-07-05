Violent 4th: 8 gunshot victims in under 40 hours

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While there has yet to be a reported death, the Fourth of July was far from peaceful in the city.

Toledo Police released information about a shooting victim that was found Monday afternoon near the intersection of Erie and Locust. The 19-year-old was taken to St. Vincent Medical Center. His condition is listed as critical.

At 8:14 p.m. Monday, TPD officers responded to a person shot on the 700 block of Brighton. A 35-year-old man was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was uncooperative and gave multiple statements before being transported to UTMC.

Just before midnight on the 4th, a gunshot victim was admitted to Toledo Hospital. Police said the victim was uncooperative and would not give a location for the incident. His injuries were non-life threatening.

A couple of minutes later, at St. Vincent Medical Center, a 41-year-old was dropped off with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. An investigation is underway in that shooting.

About two hours later, another uncooperative gunshot victim walk in to Toledo Hospital. Officers said the victim was also vulgar.

Two additional victims were shot in the parking lot of 702 N. Erie. Police made contact with the first individual, a 24-year-old man, that had walked into St. Vincent for a gunshot wound. A second victim, a 31-year-old woman, was dropped off at the hospital shortly after.

When police investigated the scene, no casings were found and there was no shotspotter alert. Both victims are expected to make a full recovery.

Police also had to break up a large party at the Greenbelt Apartments at 824 Cherry around 2:30 a.m. There were reports of a fight involving a gun. In the end, six people were arrested for disorderly actions.

The eighth victim of the Fourth of July week was an 18-year-old that showed up to St. Anne’s Hospital around 3 a.m. Wednesday with a non-life threatening wound to his leg. The shooting is believed to have occurred on the 5500 block of Yarmouth.

TPD is interviewing witnesses and has a potential suspect who remains uncharged at this time.

