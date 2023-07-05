Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Woman celebrates 105th birthday with 1,500+ cards

Juanita Brooks said she hopes to read all 1,507 cards to her aunt, even if it takes her 110th...
Juanita Brooks said she hopes to read all 1,507 cards to her aunt, even if it takes her 110th birthday to do so.(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA/Gray News) – A woman in West Virginia has a lot of reading to do after receiving more than 1,500 cards for her 105th birthday.

Myrtle Brabb celebrated the milestone with cake and ice cream surrounded by family and friends who said she loved going to church.

“She was always real prim and proper. She always wore a hat to church,” Brabb’s niece Juanita Brooks said.

Brooks said her aunt also loves her dogs and her parakeets and would talk to them at the dining room table.

Brabb’s family contacted the Hinton Hope Foundation asking to post a message asking to send her birthday cards.

It generated a wave of cards and letters that washed up at the birthday girl’s feet. Everyone was surprised by the huge response.

“I just thought it might be shared locally in Summers County, and Summers County is very giving. I didn’t know it would be shared across 40 different states,” said Laura Lilly Cochran with the Hinton Hope Foundation.

Brooks said she hopes to read all 1,507 cards to her aunt, even if it takes her 110th birthday to do so.

Copyright 2023 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks
Fireworks shows in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan
Diamond Rivera, 29, is facing one count of obstruction of justice.
Woman found guilty in connection to kidnapping, murder of two Toledo teens
Changes to the the location where fireworks will be set off were also announced.
Maumee/Perrysburg announce changes to firework display
Smoke from Canadian wildfires clouds the Toledo sunrise on June 29, 2023.
NW Ohio air quality worst on record as air reaches “unhealthy” level
Police say a man abducted a 7-month-old baby from North Baltimore and drove full-speed into a...
Infant abducted and killed after suspect drives into house

Latest News

FILE-New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The...
Exonerated member of ‘Central Park Five’ wins primary, nearly assuring seat on NYC Council
United Parcel Service trucks are seen parked at a distribution facility, Friday, June 30, 2023,...
Stalemate: UPS, Teamsters contract talks break down with each side blaming the other
Toledo Police
Toledo teen arrested, accused of breaking into home day after it was shot at
Arrested in Whitmer HS triple shooting, homicide; KOA to close lake after drownings
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020 file photo, Attorney Lin Wood, member of President Donald Trump's...
Attorney who challenged Trump’s 2020 loss gives up law license as states weigh disciplining him