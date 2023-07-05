Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Woman convicted of stabbing, killing boyfriend sentenced

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman convicted of stabbing and killing her boyfriend was sentenced to four years of community control on Wednesday.

Nichole Kazan, who took an Alford plea last month and was convicted of Involuntary Manslaughter, will not serve any prison time for the death of Jeffery Barker. Judge Linda Jennings handed down the sentence Wednesday.

The Toledo Police Department said Barker was found inside his vehicle located on the 1900 block of W. Alexis Rd. suffering at least one stab wound in May of 2022. Officers were initially dispatched to an unwanted person call. Moments later, they received a second call of a stabbing in the same location. Barker was treated on the scene and transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Kazan was on the scene when officers arrived. She was arrested and charged with murder and later pleaded down to involuntary manslaughter.

The sentencing memorandum said Kazan perused a self-defense claim in the court process. The sentencing memorandum shows Kazan and Barker had a history of domestic violence. Read that document in full below.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks
Fireworks shows in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan
Diamond Rivera, 29, is facing one count of obstruction of justice.
Woman found guilty in connection to kidnapping, murder of two Toledo teens
Changes to the the location where fireworks will be set off were also announced.
Maumee/Perrysburg announce changes to firework display
Smoke from Canadian wildfires clouds the Toledo sunrise on June 29, 2023.
NW Ohio air quality worst on record as air reaches “unhealthy” level
Police say a man abducted a 7-month-old baby from North Baltimore and drove full-speed into a...
Infant abducted and killed after suspect drives into house

Latest News

On July 4, Gov. Mike DeWine signed the biennium $86 billion budget, but before he did, he...
13 Action News Big Story: Ohio budget
Ohio abortion rights groups submit 700,000+ signatures to get a measure to enshrine abortion...
Abortion rights group submit signatures to get on Ohio Nov. ballot
Metroparks Meetup: Kayaks & Paddle Boards for rent at Farnsworth
Metroparks Meetup: Kayak & Paddle Boards for rent at Farnsworth
The HOOVES program uses horses to help children between the ages of 7-18 with its new program
Local organization harnesses the power of horses to help at-risk youth