Woman convicted of stabbing, killing boyfriend sentenced

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman convicted of stabbing and killing her boyfriend was sentenced to four years of community control on Wednesday.

Nichole Kazan, who took an Alford plea last month and was convicted of Involuntary Manslaughter, will not serve any prison time for the death of Jeffery Barker. Judge Linda Jennings handed down the sentence Wednesday.

The Toledo Police Department said Barker was found inside his vehicle located on the 1900 block of W. Alexis Rd. suffering at least one stab wound in May of 2022. Officers were initially dispatched to an unwanted person call. Moments later, they received a second call of a stabbing in the same location. Barker was treated on the scene and transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Kazan was on the scene when officers arrived. She was arrested and charged with murder and later pleaded down to involuntary manslaughter.

The sentencing memorandum said Kazan perused a self-defense claim in the court process. The sentencing memorandum shows Kazan and Barker had a history of domestic violence. Read that document in full below.

