Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

7/6: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Pop-up PM storms today; comfortable Friday
Tracking a few storms for the rest of the day, then it's a drier and comfortable end to the week. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Showers and storms are once again trying to pop up in places this afternoon, although we’re back from the brink of our hottest day of the summer so far (92F Wednesday). Once tonight’s front clears, lower humidity and comfortable highs near 80F will take us into the weekend. More rain is expected late Saturday, as highs stay generally level in the low-80s, though another spike in temps is on track for Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks
Fireworks shows in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan
Changes to the the location where fireworks will be set off were also announced.
Maumee/Perrysburg announce changes to firework display
After he nearly drowned in the KOA pond in 2021, Andy Snook, who was 13 at the time, was left...
“What is going on?” Family calls for KOA to enact safety measures after multiple drownings
Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
Police responded to the Food Mart store at 1419 South Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday night.
At least 1 person stabbed outside Toledo store

Latest News

Tracking a few storms for the rest of the day, then it's a drier and comfortable end to the...
7/6: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast
July 6th Weather Forecast
A Break From The Heat, More Rain On The Way
July 6th Weather Forecast
7/5/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
7/5/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast