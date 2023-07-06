7/6: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Showers and storms are once again trying to pop up in places this afternoon, although we’re back from the brink of our hottest day of the summer so far (92F Wednesday). Once tonight’s front clears, lower humidity and comfortable highs near 80F will take us into the weekend. More rain is expected late Saturday, as highs stay generally level in the low-80s, though another spike in temps is on track for Tuesday.

