80-year-old swim coach has taught generations of families to swim over last half-century

By Lissa Guyton
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An 80-year-old swim coach has been teaching people in Toledo how to swim for over half a century and has taught thousands how to swim.

Coach Robbie Miller is a legend in local swimming circles for her time teaching people to swim. Despite her age, the octogenarian is not slowing. After finishing two hour-long classes for young swimmers this morning, she did her own laps.

For Miller, the love for swimming started at a neighborhood pool when she was about the same age as many of the kids she now teaches.

“Five or six. The Ashley Pool in the old south end. I don’t think it’s there anymore,” Miller said about where her love for swimming started.

Although she could not remember the exact date, coach Miller said she has been teaching kids to swim since the 1960′s.

“My dad also taught swimming in the Marines on an island in the Pacific during World War II. Maybe I got it from him,” Miller said.

Miller has been giving swimming lessons for generations of families but has no plans to hang up the goggles anytime soon.

“I have a friend who just went into a nursing home and I don’t want to do that,” Miller said.

In addition to teaching classes, coach Miller also does her own lap swimming.

“Year-round I swim three-four times a week and I do about 1,000 meters each time,” Miller said.

According to Miller, the younger the better for learning to swim. Miller said there are too many drownings and parents need to realize that kids as young as two or even one can start learning the skills.

Coach Miller started her career at the old South Toledo YMCA. She also spent decades teaching at Laurel Hill. Now she has been at Brandywine for the last few years.

There was a young swimmer in one of coach Miller’s classes Thursday who is the third generation of his family to take lessons from Miller.

