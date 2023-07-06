Alleged BG pregnancy center vandal facing federal charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman who allegedly vandalized the side of a pregnancy center in Bowling Green has been arrested and is facing federal charges.

Court documents show Whitney Durant has been charged with a federal crime for intentionally damaging property at Herchoice, a pregnancy center in Bowling Green. According to court documents, she used spray paint to deface the clinic’s building.

Because the clinic provides reproductive health services, Durant has been charged with violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act of 1994. The act made it a federal crime to physically obstruct the entrance to a clinic or use for force, the threat of force or physical obstruction, or intimidate clinic workers or women seeking abortions or other reproductive health services.

The City of Bowling Green says on April 15, the front of the building housing the pregnancy center was defaced with spray-painted words. Among the comments spray painted was an allusion to “Jane’s Revenge,” an abortion rights group alleged to have been involved in other similar incidents around the country.

