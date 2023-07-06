Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Alleged BG pregnancy center vandal facing federal charges

Someone vandalized a pregnancy center in Bowling Green overnight Saturday, April 15.
Someone vandalized a pregnancy center in Bowling Green overnight Saturday, April 15.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman who allegedly vandalized the side of a pregnancy center in Bowling Green has been arrested and is facing federal charges.

Court documents show Whitney Durant has been charged with a federal crime for intentionally damaging property at Herchoice, a pregnancy center in Bowling Green. According to court documents, she used spray paint to deface the clinic’s building.

Because the clinic provides reproductive health services, Durant has been charged with violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act of 1994. The act made it a federal crime to physically obstruct the entrance to a clinic or use for force, the threat of force or physical obstruction, or intimidate clinic workers or women seeking abortions or other reproductive health services.

The City of Bowling Green says on April 15, the front of the building housing the pregnancy center was defaced with spray-painted words. Among the comments spray painted was an allusion to “Jane’s Revenge,” an abortion rights group alleged to have been involved in other similar incidents around the country.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks
Fireworks shows in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan
Diamond Rivera, 29, is facing one count of obstruction of justice.
Woman found guilty in connection to kidnapping, murder of two Toledo teens
Changes to the the location where fireworks will be set off were also announced.
Maumee/Perrysburg announce changes to firework display
Smoke from Canadian wildfires clouds the Toledo sunrise on June 29, 2023.
NW Ohio air quality worst on record as air reaches “unhealthy” level
Police say a man abducted a 7-month-old baby from North Baltimore and drove full-speed into a...
Infant abducted and killed after suspect drives into house

Latest News

Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
Promenade Park to host sport/exotic car party July 8.
Promenade Park to host sport/exotic car party July 8
Lucas County Canine Care and Control
LC4 sees influx of stray dogs following holiday weekend
The Arts Commission
Applications for second cycle of Toledo-Lucas Co. arts grants open