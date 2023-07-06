Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Annual fallen officer toy/pet supply drive underway

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Donation collection for the annual Anthony Dia and Brandon Stalker Toy and Pet Supplies Drive has begun.

People can bring children’s toys in original packaging and new dog supplies to the Ottawa Park Police Substation from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., or either the Scott Park Station (2301 Nebraska) and the Central Station (525 N. Erie) 24 hours a day.

The drive starts Thursday and ends at 4 p.m. on July 21.

Toy and item ideas can be found HERE.

Please send items from the Wish List to the Ottawa Park Station (2145 N. Cove Blvd Toledo, Oh 43606). To ensure proper delivery times, please complete the delivery instructions section prior to completing the order.

All donations will be distributed on July 27th:

Toys will go to the Toledo Children’s Hospital.

All dog supplies with be donated to Toledo Humane Society and the Lucas County Pit Crew.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks
Fireworks shows in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan
Changes to the the location where fireworks will be set off were also announced.
Maumee/Perrysburg announce changes to firework display
After he nearly drowned in the KOA pond in 2021, Andy Snook, who was 13 at the time, was left...
“What is going on?” Family calls for KOA to enact safety measures after multiple drownings
Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
Police responded to the Food Mart store at 1419 South Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday night.
At least 1 person stabbed outside Toledo store

Latest News

4th of July cookout for seniors
Waterville Amphitheater proposal
Local elections officials deny referendum on Waterville amphitheater
U.S. Marshals arrest 3 suspects wanted for homicides in Northeast Ohio
The annual Stuff the Bus campaign to collect school supplies for local students is back in...
Everything you need to know for the 2023 Stuff the Bus supply drive