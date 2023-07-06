Annual fallen officer toy/pet supply drive underway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Donation collection for the annual Anthony Dia and Brandon Stalker Toy and Pet Supplies Drive has begun.

People can bring children’s toys in original packaging and new dog supplies to the Ottawa Park Police Substation from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., or either the Scott Park Station (2301 Nebraska) and the Central Station (525 N. Erie) 24 hours a day.

The drive starts Thursday and ends at 4 p.m. on July 21.

Toy and item ideas can be found HERE.

Please send items from the Wish List to the Ottawa Park Station (2145 N. Cove Blvd Toledo, Oh 43606). To ensure proper delivery times, please complete the delivery instructions section prior to completing the order.

All donations will be distributed on July 27th:

Toys will go to the Toledo Children’s Hospital.

All dog supplies with be donated to Toledo Humane Society and the Lucas County Pit Crew.

