Biggest music festival in Northeast Ohio happening this weekend

WonderStruck will see 10,000 music fans a day at Lakeland Community College this weekend
By Vic Gideon
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KIRTLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The largest contemporary music festival in the area happens this weekend at Lakeland Community College.

WonderStruck brings 28 bands on three stages over two days, with headliners Country Music superstar Walker Hayes on Saturday and Khalid on Sunday.

The eclectic lineups also include Flo Rida, Nelly, Coin, The Struts, Chris Lane, Tai Verdes, and twenty more acts Friday and Saturday.

“I think the way we built this year’s lineup was just to have fun,” said festival organizer Denny Young of The Elevation Group. “It’s summer, the weather’s going to be great, we’re outside, open-air, under the sun, and we just want to have fun.”

In addition to the music, WonderStruck features almost 50 vendors, 30 food options, and family activities on Lakeland Community College’s 400 acres.

Tickets are still available and there’s parking on-site.

