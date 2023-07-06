Forecasting Lake Erie’s algal bloom

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The algal bloom on western Lake Erie was forecasted to be less severe this year in comparison to last year. Oceanographers and experts are able to predict algal bloom growth and concentration through computer modeling and data sampling.

“We look at the load going into Lake Erie,” NOAA Oceanographer Rick Stumpf said. “Most of that comes from the Maumee River, which has the highest concentration of phosphorus going into the lake, and we use that in some models to come up with an estimate on how intense the bloom will be.”

Refining forecasting techniques has been an ongoing task, according to Stumpf. However, projects done right here on Lake Erie have been used at the federal level, helping communities across the nation.

“We’ve developed a satellite monitoring technique in Lake Erie that we could apply to other lakes in the country,” Stumpf said. “In fact, we have a program that looks at over 2000 large lakes across the country, and that’s all based on research that we have developed on Lake Erie.”

Experts are able to use the Lake Erie Operational Forecasting System to get the concentration of the algae on top of the water, but they are also to see the biomass beneath the surface as well. They are currently seeing how mixing in the water via the winds impacts the future algal bloom size and concentration.

“We are now working on modeling efforts to put this all together so we can get a consistent pattern on where the bloom is overall,” Stumpf said.

