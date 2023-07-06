Fourth of July hit-and-run leaves a Toledo man with serious injuries

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is currently in the hospital awaiting more surgery after he was hit by a car on July 4th while standing on the sidewalk.

According to Elizabeth Hare, she got the call around 5 p.m. that her son was in the hospital awaiting emergency surgery after getting hit by a car while smoking outside the Orchard Inn with a friend.

According to the police report obtained by 13 Action News, the driver of the car was heading west down Sylvania Avenue before overshooting its turn down Bowen Road, overcorrecting, and then driving right into Michael and the building he was near.

Video footage from a neighbor shows the suspect was driving a 2008 blue, Dodge Avenger.

13 Action News is still waiting on a copy of that footage.

Police still do not know who did this to Hare’s son, but she says she’ll do whatever she can to find the driver.

“I mean you can tell he’s easily 60, 70 feet from the corner, well from the corner, not crossing, not doing anything, minding his own business,” said Hare. “He suffered blunt force trauma to his lower right leg and underwent three hours of surgery. Right now the leg looks like it’s salvageable, and the foot has good pressure.”

Police still have a lot to look into to here, but if you know anything about the car involved, you’re asked to call or text CrimeStoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.