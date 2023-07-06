Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Hancock County probate and juvenile court getting new home

A new three-story, 47,000-square-foot building will be home to juvenile and probate court for Hancock County in the government district of Findlay.
By JD Pooley
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A new three-story, 47,000-square-foot building will be home to juvenile and probate court for Hancock County in the government district of Findlay.

Nestled between city and county office buildings is a former church, built in the mid-1800 ′s, that has seen its share of tenants.

“It was used for multiple functions, between then and now, including the sheriff’s office was here at one point, the local newspapers office was here, the national guard was here, the use to have high school dances on the second floor,” Hancock County commissioner Timothy Bechtol said.

Since the early ‘90′s it’s been home to juvenile and probate court for Hancock County. County commissioner Bechtol says they are simply running out of room.

“It was a solution that we’ve made do with, in trying to find enough space to work out of,” Bechtol said. “It’s very cramped conditions, the courtroom is far undersized, all of the offices are far undersized, there’s storage spaces undersized, so this new building is going to solve most if not all of those problems.”

The new building will be built along West Main Cross Street and sit between the post office, to the west, Hancock County Courthouse, to the east, Hancock County Jail, to the south, and Marathon Performing Arts Center, to the north.

The new build comes with a $20.8 million dollar price tag.

“We began looking at funding for this project about five years ago, and at that time we did take out a loan to fund a smaller version of this project and we have about five and a half million dollars left in that account, that we haven’t spent on, pre-construction services,” Bechtol said. “In addition, we have just recently created a borrowing package from Chase bank on a ten-million-dollar loan for the remainder of this project and then the remainder will be through our general fund.”

Commissioner Bechtol says the first level will be raised to address any future flooding that might occur.

“We’re making all these improvements as we go along here in Findlay to make flooding part of our past not part of our future,” Bechtol said.

Construction is expected to be finished in the fall of 2024.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks
Fireworks shows in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan
Changes to the the location where fireworks will be set off were also announced.
Maumee/Perrysburg announce changes to firework display
Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
After he nearly drowned in the KOA pond in 2021, Andy Snook, who was 13 at the time, was left...
“What is going on?” Family calls for KOA to enact safety measures after multiple drownings
Police responded to the Food Mart store at 1419 South Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday night.
At least 1 person stabbed outside Toledo store

Latest News

Lake Erie Algal Bloom Forecasting
Forecasting Lake Erie’s algal bloom
Rashad Trice is a suspect in the kidnapping and death of 2-year-old Lansing girl Wynter Cole...
Family of 2-year-old kidnapping, homicide victim calls for criminal justice reform
Nursing home, elder care, seniors
Ohio pushes for more nursing home accountability, transparency
Forecasting harmful algal blooms
Forecasting algal blooms on Lake Erie
Miller has helped thousands of people learn to swim over the course of more than half a century.
80-year-old swim coach has taught generations of families to swim over last half-century