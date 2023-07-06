Hancock County probate and juvenile court getting new home

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A new three-story, 47,000-square-foot building will be home to juvenile and probate court for Hancock County in the government district of Findlay.

Nestled between city and county office buildings is a former church, built in the mid-1800 ′s, that has seen its share of tenants.

“It was used for multiple functions, between then and now, including the sheriff’s office was here at one point, the local newspapers office was here, the national guard was here, the use to have high school dances on the second floor,” Hancock County commissioner Timothy Bechtol said.

Since the early ‘90′s it’s been home to juvenile and probate court for Hancock County. County commissioner Bechtol says they are simply running out of room.

“It was a solution that we’ve made do with, in trying to find enough space to work out of,” Bechtol said. “It’s very cramped conditions, the courtroom is far undersized, all of the offices are far undersized, there’s storage spaces undersized, so this new building is going to solve most if not all of those problems.”

The new building will be built along West Main Cross Street and sit between the post office, to the west, Hancock County Courthouse, to the east, Hancock County Jail, to the south, and Marathon Performing Arts Center, to the north.

The new build comes with a $20.8 million dollar price tag.

“We began looking at funding for this project about five years ago, and at that time we did take out a loan to fund a smaller version of this project and we have about five and a half million dollars left in that account, that we haven’t spent on, pre-construction services,” Bechtol said. “In addition, we have just recently created a borrowing package from Chase bank on a ten-million-dollar loan for the remainder of this project and then the remainder will be through our general fund.”

Commissioner Bechtol says the first level will be raised to address any future flooding that might occur.

“We’re making all these improvements as we go along here in Findlay to make flooding part of our past not part of our future,” Bechtol said.

Construction is expected to be finished in the fall of 2024.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.