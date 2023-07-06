Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

July 6th Weather Forecast

A Break From The Heat, More Rain On The Way
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will still be warm and humid today with a high in the middle 80s. Scattered showers and storms are expected mainly for the afternoon hours. The sky will clear tonight with a low in the lower 60s. Friday will bring lower humidity and sunshine. Highs will stay around 80 Friday through Sunday. Showers and storms are likely once again Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Showers should clear around daybreak on Sunday. Monday is expected to be dry with a high in the middle 80s. Thunderstorms are possible again Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks
Fireworks shows in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan
Changes to the the location where fireworks will be set off were also announced.
Maumee/Perrysburg announce changes to firework display
After he nearly drowned in the KOA pond in 2021, Andy Snook, who was 13 at the time, was left...
“What is going on?” Family calls for KOA to enact safety measures after multiple drownings
Police responded to the Food Mart store at 1419 South Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday night.
At least 1 person stabbed outside Toledo store
Innocent bystander loses her arm in crash during Toledo police chase
Innocent bystander loses her arm in crash during Toledo police chase

Latest News

July 6th Weather Forecast
7/5/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
7/5/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Metroparks Meetup: Kayaks & Paddle Boards for rent at Farnsworth
Metroparks Meetup: Kayaks & Paddle Boards for rent at Farnsworth
7/5/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
7/5/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast