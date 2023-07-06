July 6th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will still be warm and humid today with a high in the middle 80s. Scattered showers and storms are expected mainly for the afternoon hours. The sky will clear tonight with a low in the lower 60s. Friday will bring lower humidity and sunshine. Highs will stay around 80 Friday through Sunday. Showers and storms are likely once again Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Showers should clear around daybreak on Sunday. Monday is expected to be dry with a high in the middle 80s. Thunderstorms are possible again Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

