Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Ohio to increase nursing home oversight with additional funding in budget

Ohio nursing homes
Ohio nursing homes(MGN)
By Josh Croup
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Watch the full interview on Action News Now in the video below.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio is looking to increase nursing home oversight in the state while stiffening the penalties for ones who treat patients poorly.

The state’s new two-year budget dedicates an additional $1.4 billion to increase the quality of care in nursing homes, the governor’s office says.

The budget includes money to “dramatically” increase the number of inspectors in the state to “make sure people are living with dignity in high quality and safe environments,” Gov. Mike DeWine said.

The budget also stiffens penalties for nursing homes that consistently fail to provide quality care.

“Expectations are a two-way street,” DeWine said. “If a nursing home takes care of its residents exceptionally well and is well-staffed, they will be rewarded with more funding.”

The governor says the budget also provides nursing homes with more resources to hire qualified and compassionate staff members, along with technical assistance to improve their quality of care.

The state is also developing an “easy-to-navigate” website with details about every nursing home in the state.

For people who want to age in their homes, the budget dedicates $40 million to establishing a new Healthy Aging Grants program.

Ohio is looking to increase nursing home oversight in the state while stiffening the penalties for ones who treat patients poorly.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks
Fireworks shows in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan
Changes to the the location where fireworks will be set off were also announced.
Maumee/Perrysburg announce changes to firework display
After he nearly drowned in the KOA pond in 2021, Andy Snook, who was 13 at the time, was left...
“What is going on?” Family calls for KOA to enact safety measures after multiple drownings
Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
Police responded to the Food Mart store at 1419 South Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday night.
At least 1 person stabbed outside Toledo store

Latest News

4th of July cookout for seniors
Officer Anthony Dia and Officer Brandon Stalker were shot and killed while on duty in separate...
Annual fallen officer toy/pet supply drive underway
Waterville Amphitheater proposal
Local elections officials deny referendum on Waterville amphitheater
U.S. Marshals arrest 3 suspects wanted for homicides in Northeast Ohio