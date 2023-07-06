Ohio to increase nursing home oversight with additional funding in budget

Watch the full interview on Action News Now in the video below.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio is looking to increase nursing home oversight in the state while stiffening the penalties for ones who treat patients poorly.

The state’s new two-year budget dedicates an additional $1.4 billion to increase the quality of care in nursing homes, the governor’s office says.

The budget includes money to “dramatically” increase the number of inspectors in the state to “make sure people are living with dignity in high quality and safe environments,” Gov. Mike DeWine said.

The budget also stiffens penalties for nursing homes that consistently fail to provide quality care.

“Expectations are a two-way street,” DeWine said. “If a nursing home takes care of its residents exceptionally well and is well-staffed, they will be rewarded with more funding.”

The governor says the budget also provides nursing homes with more resources to hire qualified and compassionate staff members, along with technical assistance to improve their quality of care.

The state is also developing an “easy-to-navigate” website with details about every nursing home in the state.

For people who want to age in their homes, the budget dedicates $40 million to establishing a new Healthy Aging Grants program.

