Livestream: Police to give update on missing 2-year-old Lansing girl

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities will give an update Wednesday night regarding the disappearance of a 2-year-old Lansing girl.

The Lansing Police Department’s press conference is expected to start at 10 p.m.

Wynter Cole Smith went missing on Sunday, July 2, after her mother’s ex-boyfriend allegedly kidnapped her. An Amber Alert was issued.

WDIV reported that Smith’s body was found on Detroit’s east side Wednesday evening. Authorities have not confirmed that with WILX News 10.

You can watch the Lansing Police Department’s update live on WILX News 10 or in the video player above.

The man accused of kidnapping Smith, Rashad Maleek Trice, was arrested in St. Clair Shores Monday and was charged Wednesday with multiple felonies.

According to authorities, the incident started when Lansing police initially responded to the area of BeauJardin Drive and Belle Chase Boulevard at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday for a reported stabbing.

When police arrived, they found a 22-year-old woman who had been stabbed. She reportedly told police that 26-year-old Rashad Trice stabbed her.

She was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police believe Trice stole the woman’s car and fled with Wynter, who was not at the home Sunday night. Wynter was not found in the car when Trice was arrested Monday.

Authorities have been searching for the 2-year-old for several days, using helicopters, drones, K-9s and search parties. A $25,000 reward for information was offered by the FBI.

2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith is described as a Black girl with braided shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with rainbows.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to submit tips to http://tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Prior coverage:

