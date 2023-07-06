Local elections officials deny referendum on Waterville amphitheater

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Board of Elections voted Thursday to deny a Waterville referendum for the November ballot that would block the road extension project for the proposed amphitheater, according to our media partner the Blade. The board members were unanimous in their decision.

In April, the state’s top election official determined a separate citizen referendum on the amphitheater would not go before voters after the Lucas County Board of Elections failed to come to a decision on the matter. The Secretary of State’s office said at the time the citizens referendum asking voters whether to grant a permit that would allow the construction of the amphitheater was administrative and not legislative and therefore could not go before voters.

The proposed amphitheater has been a point of controversy in the community. While some see it as an opportunity to generate revenue for the area, others see it as a potential nuisance to those who live nearby.

