Mother reacts to closing of KOA swimming pond after her son died in an accident there in 1981

Wendy Alley's son Jason was 4 years old when he was found unconscious in the water
A photo from June 1981 shows the 4th birthday party of Jason Alley. His mother says Jason lost...
A photo from June 1981 shows the 4th birthday party of Jason Alley. His mother says Jason lost his life in an accident at the KOA swimming pond one month later.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SUMMERFIELD TWP., Michigan (WTVG) - When Wendy Alley heard about the teens who drowned at the Monroe County/Toledo North KOA Holiday off U.S. 23 exit 9, she said it immediately brought back memories of her own family tragedy.

“Families have been destroyed,” said Alley. “I understand accidents happen when you go into the water. You hear about it, but not to this magnitude.”

In July 1981, Alley says she visited the campground with her family, including her 4-year-old son Jason. Wendy explained she and her husband left Jason with their in-laws and went for a walk.

“I said, ‘We can see everybody.’ I said, ‘but can you keep an eye on Jason?’ and they said yes,” Alley recounted. “And we came back and I’m asking them, I’m like, ‘Well, where’s Jason?’ and they were like, ‘He was just here.’ and my heart sank.”

Jason, she said, was found unconscious in the pond.

“Next think I know, I hear somebody screaming,” continued Alley. “They found him. They had made a human chain and found him, and when they brought him out, from this side of his ear all the way up to this ear, he had a line of a solid bruise.”

Alley said Jason had apparently gone down a slide in the water and hit his head on a boulder at the end. Emergency personnel transported Jason to Flower Hospital in Sylvania. He was transferred to Toledo Hospital. However, Jason did not survive.

Since then, Alley said, the campground has removed the slide. After the most recent tragedy of an 18-year-old Start High School graduate drowning in the pond in June 2023, the KOA posted to Facebook it is permanently closing the swimming lake and offering refunds to anyone with a reservation this summer.

“I’m thrilled,” said Alley. “It’s like, all these kids, all that could have been prevented if they just did proper measures.”

13 Action News has reached out to the KOA. We have yet to receive a comment.

