Officer in stable condition following shooting on Columbus highway; 1 suspect dead, 2 others on the run

A police officer was shot on a Columbus highway after an armed robbery at a car dealership, according to Columbus PD.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - A police officer was shot on a Columbus highway after an armed robbery at a car dealership, according to Columbus PD. One suspect is dead and two others are on the run.

It happened on I-70 eastbound beyond w. Broad Street Thursday afternoon around 4:00 p.m. The Columbus officer is in stable condition but still remains in surgery.

Whitehall police told WSYX the suspects were involved in an armed robbery and at a Porsche dealership and a bank robbery. The suspects led police on a chase where the officer was shot. One of the suspects allegedly jumped the wall on the highway to get away. Columbus PD said one suspect is dead and two others are at large. Police have not yet released a description of the suspects on the run or disclosed how the first suspect died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

