Police officer shot on Columbus highway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - A police officer was shot on a Columbus highway after an armed robbery at a car dealership, our sister station WSYX reports.

It happened on I-70 eastbound beyond w. Broad Street Thursday afternoon around 4:00 p.m. The officer’s condition is unknown at this time and it’s unclear at this time which police department the officer is from.

Whitehall police told WSYX the suspects were involved in an armed robbery at a Porsche dealership and a bank robbery. The suspects led police on a chase where the officer was shot. One of the suspects allegedly jumped the wall on the highway to get away. Additional information on suspects was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.