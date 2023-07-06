Birthday Club
Promenade Park to host sport/exotic car party July 8

By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ConnecToledo is partnering with Toledo Cars and Coffee to host a sport/exotic car party Saturday, July 8 at Promenade Park.

The free event will be held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will feature more than 65 luxury, sport and exotic cars of all shapes and sizes from around the world. The party will feature classic and contemporary cars including luxury models like Lamborghini, Ferrari, Porsche, Bentley and Ashton Martin.

Also featured at the event will be Cannonball Run record holder, Doug Tabbutt along with his vehicle. The Cannonball Run is an unsanctioned speed record for driving across the United States from New York to California. Tabbutt completed his run in 25 hours and 39 minutes.

Food trucks, music and a presentation from the Genius Garage will be at the event as well.

