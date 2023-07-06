Birthday Club
Swanton man avoids jail time after conviction for role in Jan. 6 insurrection

This image is taken from a video uploaded to Swanton resident Cole Temple's Snapchat account and appears to show him inside the U.S. Capitol Building during the Jan. 6 riots in Washington D.C.(U.S. Dept. of Justice)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local man convicted for his role in the 2021 insurrection in the nation’s capital learned his sentence this week.

A judge sentenced Cole Temple, of Swanton, to 36 months of probation and a special assessment of $10 on Wednesday. He was charged with knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority, demonstrating in a U.S. Capitol building and two counts of disorderly conduct.

His mother, Jodie Lynn Wilson, pleaded guilty in December to charges of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. She pleaded not guilty to three charges which include entering and remaining in a restricted building, disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building.

According to court documents, the FBI began investigating Wilson and her son Cole Temple in Jan. 2021 on allegations that the two were at the Capitol during the riots.

During their investigation, FBI agents spoke with a person who said Wilson told them she was at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with Temple and had been invited inside by an unknown person, who Wilson assumed to be a congressman. She also said a police officer at the Capitol told the two that they were allowed to be inside.

The witness also supplied authorities with downloaded videos from Temple’s Snapchat account that appears to show exterior and interior shots of the Capitol building, uploaded on Jan. 6. One of the videos also appears to show Temple recording himself, saying “Just broke in this (building).”

