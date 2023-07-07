7/7/2023: Erin’s Friday Noon Forecast

Soak in the sun and lower humidity today before rain moves in early tomorrow morning. We are likely to catch an afternoon and early evening break in the rain and few rumbles of thunder tomorrow before we see yet another round of showers and storms overnight into Sunday. Waking up on Sunday will be a wet one, though we are expected to dry out with clearing skies. The early part of next week looks seasonable and dry before late week storms arrive.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.