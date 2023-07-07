Birthday Club
7/7/2023: Erin’s Friday Noon Forecast

Beautiful end to Friday; showers on Saturday
Lower humidity and cooler temperatures are the trend today, though we see rain and storms return tomorrow morning.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Soak in the sun and lower humidity today before rain moves in early tomorrow morning. We are likely to catch an afternoon and early evening break in the rain and few rumbles of thunder tomorrow before we see yet another round of showers and storms overnight into Sunday. Waking up on Sunday will be a wet one, though we are expected to dry out with clearing skies. The early part of next week looks seasonable and dry before late week storms arrive.

Lower humidity and cooler temperatures are the trend today, though we see rain and storms...
July 7th Weather Forecast
