Artists spreading their wings at Soaring Arts Studio

Murals are popping up everywhere in downtown Napoleon, all thanks to a talented group of artists.
By JD Pooley
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAPOLEON, Ohio (WTVG) - Murals are popping up everywhere in downtown Napoleon, all thanks to a talented group of artists.

What started as a few simple art classes in 2009 through Filling Homes, an agency for individuals with developmental disabilities, has blossomed into two art studios, Soaring Arts Studio, and Studio Express, both located in the heart of downtown Napoleon.

“Kind of a hub of creativity downtown, we have around 40 artists that come here kind of off and on throughout the week, to create art,” said Tonya Wagner with Soaring Arts Studio.

Wagner says the studio empowers self-respect when the community looks at them as true artists.

“See their work in the public as well as it gives them a way to express themselves which they may not be able to in other ways.”

Their artwork can be purchased at the studio and viewed on the streets of Napoleon.

“It’s moved out into the community, we do murals and community classes, we now have a pottery studio,” Wagner said.

Derrick Maassel found a love for art in high school. He’s been coming to the studio since 2019.

Maassel now teaches classes for local children inside Studio Express.

“Just seeing the kids get creative, I love to show the kids step by step to make them get creative,” Maassel said during a break from the pottery class he was teaching.

If you would like to sign up for one of their community art classes, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

