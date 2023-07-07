Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning hits grain elevator; 8 people sent to hospital

Officials said eight people were sent to the hospital. (KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A lightning strike at a grain elevator in Nebraska sent eight people to the hospital Friday morning.

First responders were dispatched to the Central Valley Ag elevator in Shelby, located about 20 miles south of Columbus, around 8:15 a.m. The sheriff’s office said it appears lightning hit an elevator and injured nearby workers.

Eight employees for McPherson Concrete were there building a new elevator and were injured.

All eight were transported to the hospital in Osceola. Their injuries were not serious, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks
Fireworks shows in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan
Changes to the the location where fireworks will be set off were also announced.
Maumee/Perrysburg announce changes to firework display
Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
KOA Petersburg [FILE]
Summerfield KOA campground closes swimming pond permanently
After he nearly drowned in the KOA pond in 2021, Andy Snook, who was 13 at the time, was left...
“What is going on?” Family calls for KOA to enact safety measures after multiple drownings

Latest News

Police arrive on the scene of a deadly shooting late Monday, July 3, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas....
2 men arrested in shooting that killed 3 people and injured 8 in Texas
7/7/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
7/7/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Pictures of the Week! July 7, 2023
ARCHIVO - Foto del 12 de abril del 2018, Britney Spears la 29ma edición del GLAAD Media Awards...
Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in face while trying to get Wembanyama’s attention
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 22
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 22