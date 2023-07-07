Dorr Street Corridor listening session to be held Aug. 3

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The African American Legacy Project is working to serve as a key community anchor for the area that has historically been known as the Dorr Street Corridor.

A community listening session is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Aug. 3 at the Indiana Missionary Baptist Church 640 Indiana Avenue. The listening session will include the telling of the story of the Dorr Street Corridor.

During the listening session, the African American Legacy Project will share its plans for the future including the development of a Cultural Arts Center and a kindergarten through eight grade school of arts.

For further information on the event contact the African American Legacy Project at 419-720-4369. Or visit their website.

