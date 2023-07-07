Birthday Club
Home restoration process begins in Point Place after tornado: Finding a trustworthy contractor difficult for some

By Carli Petrus
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The dust has settled, and for many people in Point Place, the insurance claims are in. Now, as the home restoration process begins, almost three weeks after the big storm, some are finding it difficult to hire a reputable contractor.

Resident Erik Demask says the tornado restoration process is brand new to him, but when it was time to choose a contractor to fix up his home, he was sticking with a local company. He chose to go with Arnold’s Home Improvement.

“You need people that care, that actually want to help,” said Demask. “I don’t like hiring the big out-of-towners or anything like that, you know, let’s keep the money right here.”

The owner, Jason Arnold Sr, has been fixing up homes in the Toledo area for more than 30 years, and he says even if it’s not his team out there doing the repairs, he’s all about hiring locally.

“I want to see my competitors out here doing the work. I don’t want to see out-of-town companies that’ll be here to do the work very quickly and then leave after the storm is done,” said Arnold. “Choose who you want to use to work with your insurance company. BBB is always a good resource. PRO, professional remodeling organization. They can provide you with a list of licensed contractors in the area.”

Here is a link to BBB or PRO.

