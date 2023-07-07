Juvenile suspects convicted in case of kidnapped, murdered Toledo teens

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two juveniles facing charges in the kidnapping and murder of two Toledo teens whose remains were found in a burned-down house have been convicted, according to reports.

Our media partner the Blade reports the 14-year-old and 17-year-old suspects charged in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Ke’Marion Wilder, 16, and Kyshawn Pittman, 15, have been sentenced.

The 14-year-old suspect was sentenced to at least six months in a juvenile detention center after he admitted to obstructing justice Friday, the Blade reports. The judge will have the discretion to keep him in detention until he is 21 based on his behavior.

A 17-year-old suspect was sentenced to two years in a separate juvenile detention center after he was convicted of two counts of felonious assault.

The two juveniles were originally facing murder and kidnapping charges. The 14-year-old admitted in court Friday to lying to officials about what he knew about the boys’ disappearances. The 17-year-old had admitted to roughing up the boys.

At this point, there have been three total convictions in the case in which nearly a dozen people total have been charged.

Police say Wilder and Pittman were last seen on Dec. 3, 2022, leaving a party at a cabin at Maumee Bay State Park in a silver SUV from the front main lodge. The hosts had asked the boys to leave because they had a gun on them, according to TPD. The 14-year-old suspect, the 17-year-old suspect, or both set up a ride for Wilder and Pittman to take them to a home on Maumee Avenue where two other suspects charged in the case lived, court documents allege. Those suspects are Corbin Gingrich and Carrissa Eames.

That’s where the four teens, the suspects and the victims, played video games together until other adults charged in the case arrived and confronted the victims about a stolen gun, prosecutors reportedly said. The victims were bound in the basement of the Maumee Avenue home, assaulted, then seen on surveillance footage being taken away in a car. The teens were never seen again.

Family members reported the boys missing on Dec. 5. Just under two weeks later, investigators found the remains of the boys in the rubble of a burned-down home on Chase Street on Dec. 15. Officials with Toledo Fire and Rescue said the vacant home went up in flames in the early hours of Dec. 5, the same day the boys were reported missing.

Investigators determined it was a case of arson. Officials have not been able to confirm a cause of death for the two boys more than six months later.

Officials have since charged nearly a dozen people in the case but have yet to explain exactly how all of the suspects are connected.

