Las Vegas resident hits $10.5 million jackpot on slot machine

A Las Vegas man turned $40 into $10.5 million on Friday after hitting the jackpot on a slot...
A Las Vegas man turned $40 into $10.5 million on Friday after hitting the jackpot on a slot machine.(Boyd Gaming)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man turned $40 into $10.5 million on Friday after hitting the jackpot on a slot machine.

It was Jesus’ first visit to Boyd Gaming’s Cannery Casino and Hotel. He usually plays at Orleans and Gold Coast but wanted to try the Cannery Friday morning, the release said.

The machine was a Megabucks slot machine.

Jesus said he was very excited to win the $10,488,726 jackpot and planned to buy his mother a house. While quite the windfall, the largest Megabucks jackpot happened in 2003 - to the tune of $39 million.

