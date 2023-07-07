13 Action News Week in Review: July 7, 2023
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Another drowning at a swimming pond prompts a permanent closure, a triple-shooting suspect is arrested 9 months later, and abortion rights groups try to get on Ohio’s ballot: Josh Croup recaps some of the week’s top stories.
Week in Review livestreams on Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.
- Two arrested in Toledo triple shooting that killed a man
- Man arrested in Whitmer HS football stadium triple shooting
- Summerfield KOA campground closes swimming pond permanently
- Officer in stable condition following shooting on Columbus highway; 1 suspect dead, 2 others arrested
- Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
- Alleged BG pregnancy center vandal facing federal charges
- Swanton man avoids jail time after conviction for role in Jan. 6 insurrection
- Abortion rights, marijuana legalization groups submit signatures for Ohio ballot initiatives
- Community honors Fire Chief Matt Hanenkrath
- Lucas Co. EMA: Two sirens in the area need mechanical or electronic repairs
- Man charged with vehicular homicide for killing bicyclist in Bowling Green, police say
- Beloved K9 headed for retirement from Hancock County Sheriff’s Office
- LC4 sees influx of stray dogs following holiday weekend
- Toledo celebrates Independence Day with big list of festivities
- Fireworks shows in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.