Man faces assault charge allegedly pushing woman out of car, running her over
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police said a 61-year-old pushed a woman out of his car and ran over her leg Thursday.
According to charges filed in Toledo Municipal Court, Roger Lee Jackson opened the passenger door while operating a vehicle near Cherry and Rosalind and pushed the person in the passenger seat out of the car. That woman was subsequently ran over and suffered a broken ankle.
Jackson appeared in court Friday morning on a felonious assault charge and was released on bail.
He was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
His next court date is scheduled for July 14.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.