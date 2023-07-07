Birthday Club
Man faces assault charge allegedly pushing woman out of car, running her over

Roger Lee Jackson
Roger Lee Jackson(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police said a 61-year-old pushed a woman out of his car and ran over her leg Thursday.

According to charges filed in Toledo Municipal Court, Roger Lee Jackson opened the passenger door while operating a vehicle near Cherry and Rosalind and pushed the person in the passenger seat out of the car. That woman was subsequently ran over and suffered a broken ankle.

Jackson appeared in court Friday morning on a felonious assault charge and was released on bail.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

His next court date is scheduled for July 14.

