Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

New Ohio law prevents police from charging victims to get stolen property back

Rep. Williams proposed the law after watching a 13 Action News report.
Crime victims in Ohio no longer have to pay police departments to get their stolen property back.
By Sophie Bates
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Crime victims in Ohio no longer have to pay police departments to get their stolen property back thanks to a new law enacted this week after a story by 13 Action News reporter Sophie Bates.

Tiffany Lawrence could not believe she was charged $500 to get her stolen car out of the Toledo Police Department’s impound lot.

“Why am I paying for something I had nothing to do with or control over?” Lawrence said.

We introduced her to our viewers in February. One of those viewers was Ohio Rep. Joshua Williams, Bates talked to him back in April.

“Even one dime to get her property back is too much for a victim,” Rep. Williams told 13 Action News at the time.

Williams pushed to change a law that requires police departments to return stolen property to crime victims but allows agencies to charge them.

“We simply amended that statute that says you cannot ask them to pay for any charges when you return that property,” Williams said.

The change was included in the state’s budget that was signed into law this week by Gov. DeWine. 13 Action News reached out to TPD to see how the change will impact the impound lot.

“If there’s a new law, our law department is going to have to analyze that and we’re going to comply with what the state law is,” Lt. Paul Davis, a Public Information Officer for TPD said.

13 Action News also touched base with Rep. Williams again.

“Thank you for your reporting. You highlighted an issue and that’s how we get things done in Columbus,” Rep. Williams said. “That’s how we work for our constituents.”

If a police department tries to charge you to get your property back, Williams says to contact him so he can hold them accountable and ensure the amendment is being enforced.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks
Fireworks shows in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan
Changes to the the location where fireworks will be set off were also announced.
Maumee/Perrysburg announce changes to firework display
Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
KOA Petersburg [FILE]
Summerfield KOA campground closes swimming pond permanently
After he nearly drowned in the KOA pond in 2021, Andy Snook, who was 13 at the time, was left...
“What is going on?” Family calls for KOA to enact safety measures after multiple drownings

Latest News

The owner of Bambino's Pizza and Subs says a male suspect robbed his store twice this week at...
Toledo Police investigating several recent robberies
The Toledo-built Jeep Wrangler is famous around the world for its off-road capabilities.
Taking the road less traveled in this week’s Hittin’ the Town
Crisis center call line, suicide hotline, 988 call center
Why it Matters: Funding Ohio’s 988 lifeline
Crisis center call line, suicide hotline, 988 call center
Why it Matters: Funding Ohio's 988 lifeline