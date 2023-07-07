New Wayman Palmer YMCA could be facing funding issues

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is already paying a large chunk for the new YMCA that is being built off Bancroft Street. But, they may end up shelling out even more than anticipated.

Officials say the City of Toledo was planning to spend $19 million of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars on the project but now, officials are learning that may not be enough.

So far, officials have been giving vague answers about what is going on with the funding but that may change at the community meeting scheduled next week.

A city spokesperson told the I-Team the city committed $19 million to the project but is exploring additional funding options which will be discussed at a city council committee meeting in August.

Originally, the funding was coming from ARPA money, community development block grants, a YMCA capital campaign and private donations. The total price tag was expected to be around $21 million.

A representative for the YMCA said construction is scheduled to begin later this summer or early fall. When asked about the cost of the project now, the representative said, “Point to the next council meeting.”

