OSHP: Deadly crashes over the 4th of July on the decline

Troopers credit, in part, Ohio’s new Hands-Free Driving law
State troopers say the decline could be, in part, due to Ohio's new hands-free law aimed at restricting cell phone use.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Deadly crashes over the 4th of July holiday are down. That’s the word from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

In 2022, the number of people who died in crashes on Ohio roadways over the holiday weekend was 16. In 2023, that number dropped to 11.

Troopers are saying the drop could be, in part, due to Ohio’s new hands-free driving law, which aims to curb cell phone use behind the wheel and reduce distracted driving. That law went into effect April 4, 2023.

Now, if an officer sees you holding a phone while driving, that officer can pull you over.

“In other words, whereas before it was a secondary offense. We had to stop somebody for a primary offense in order to take enforcement on a distracted driving offense. Now, that distracted driving is a primary offense. So, you can be stopped for that,” explains Sgt. Scott Gonzales.

Full details from OSHP below.

Patrol Releases July Fourth Statistics

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 11 people lost their lives in nine traffic crashes during the July Fourth reporting period, which began Monday, July 3 and ended Monday, July 4. Impairment was determined to be a factor in two of those crashes and a safety belt was not used in three of those crashes.

Troopers made 133 arrests for impaired driving and 96 for drug-related charges. The Patrol responded to 249 crashes and rendered assistance to 1,067 motorists. In total, troopers made 13,634 contacts with the motoring public.

During last year’s Fourth of July reporting period, from July 1 through 4, a total of 16 fatal crashes killed 16 people. Of those, 11 crashes and 11 fatalities involved alcohol and/or drugs. Of the seven fatalities in which safety belts were available, five were unbelted. There were seven motorcyclists and two pedestrians also killed during this time frame.

Motorists are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers or drug activity.

A statewide breakdown of enforcement and crashes during the Fourth of July holiday reporting period can be found here.

- Ohio State Highway Patrol

