Safety behind bumper stickers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You can see them on numerous vehicles showcasing special moments or people in your life, and you probably see them all the time. They may seem harmless, but they can lead to more harm than people may think. They can give away more information than people may intend.

Next time you drive down the road, look at the cars around you. Do they have a bumper sticker? What does it say? Chances are, the sticker connects to the driver and gives away some valuable information about them which could be harmful.

“The famous stick figure family with names underneath, now you’ve told people what the names of your children are,” said Mike Blair, Operations Officer for Lake Township Police. “If you have something that says ‘my child’s an honor student at blank high school’, now you’ve told people where your kids go to school. So with things like that, if a devious mind really wants to put some thought into it, it could be used against you and could hamper your safety.”

Not only can bumper stickers give away information, but license plates can too, especially if they’re personalized.

“Unfortunately, it’s a lot easier to find out information about people than we would like it to be. The police aren’t the only one that can find out your name from your license plate.” said Blair.

Even something as simple as a ‘baby on board’ sticker can give someone the idea that you can become easily distracted and they can use that to their advantage.

The bottom line is really: don’t put any information on your car that you wouldn’t otherwise share with others.

“Use common sense,” said Captain Matt Luettke with the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Bureau. “We want everybody to have a good time, we want everybody to be proud of their school’s sports, we want everybody to use the internet for all of the great things it can do, but you have to imagine that there’s probably a darker side to it. And it’s an unfortunate darker side, but it is what it is, and there are people out there who will take advantage of that.”

And any amount of bumper stickers can set you apart, and make you easier to find.

“It makes your car an individual car amongst many.” said Luettke.

So if you’re someone who loves bumper stickers, just be aware in the future of the information you’re displaying.

