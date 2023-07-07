Taking the road less traveled in this week’s Hittin’ the Town

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-built Jeep Wrangler is famous around the world for its off-road capabilities and it is one of the vehicles helping fuel a local couple’s dream.

Keri and Paul Porter have turned their love of off-roading into a full-time business.

“It takes you to places you’ve never been and you see things you’ve never seen,” Keri Porter said, “You also have a good time doing it.”

For Keri, it all started after a trip with a friend.

“We went camping and Jeeped all weekend long. I walked in the door, kissed my husband and said you need to buy me a Jeep,” Keri Porter said. “We’ve been broke and smiling ever since.”

Paul quit his day job last year and the two kicked their business Discover 4x4 Adventures into high gear. The couple offers classes for all levels.

“We spend an entire day together. Usually about 6-8 hours. We spend the first part in the classroom going over basics and the other half the day in the vehicles putting that into practice,” Paul Porter said. “You hear people squealing because they’re nervous at first. Then at the end, they are squealing because they’re excited about what they’ve accomplished.”

The Porters also take people on behind-the-wheel adventures.

“Usually, they are a weekend long, sometimes a bit more. Some are geared toward women, others are geared toward families or even people who don’t like to camp. We try to accommodate everybody,” Keri Porter said.

And those adventures happen in a lot of different places.

“Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri, Kansas. We go all over the place,” Paul Porter said.

One of the most popular is the shore-to-shore trip in Michigan.

“We start on the east side of the state at sunrise in Oscoda. We then work our way across the state for two days on trails and fire roads and finish at sunset on the west coast along Lake Michigan,” Keri Porter said.

There are also women’s wheeling weekends.

“It’s a lot of hootin’ and hollerin’ and cheering each other on. It’s like going to fifth-grade camp and coming home with a bunch of new best friends,” Keri Porter said.

We caught up with the Porters at the Dana test track in Maumee.

It was a rainy day, but Keri and Paul say they don’t put the brakes on things just because of the elements.

“Rain, shine, snow, cold, warm, we’re out there. We love the sun, but the other conditions don’t stop us. 90% of the time you’re in the vehicle, so weather really doesn’t affect us too much,” Paul Porter said.

Watching others master those skills, and learn to enjoy life off the beaten path, fuels the Porters.

“When you discover something new, that feeling of excitement and accomplishment and being able to share it with someone else. You’re able to enjoy it over and over again. That’s one of the best parts of my job,” Keri Porter said. “We’re not millionaires by any means, but we absolutely love our jobs on a day-to-day basis, so we’ll ride this wave as long as it goes.”

While Wranglers are a fan favorite for a lot of drivers, there are plenty of other vehicles used for off-roading including Toyotas, Chevys and Fords.

The Porters run their trips about once a month, year-round.

Most trips include 10-15 vehicles, but the Snow Way Dude adventure they offer in Grayling in February can have up to 80 vehicles.

Classes are held about four times a year.

