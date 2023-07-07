Toledo juvenile accused of attempted murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County grand jury indicted a juvenile accused of attempted murder in a March shooting.

Lamont Jones was indicted on an Attempt to Commit Murder charge and a Felonious Assault charge, each with a three-year gun specification. The courts moved to certify him as an adult.

According to Toledo Police records, Jones allegedly shot a 28-year-old man at a Gas n Go in the 1400 block of Starr Avenue in March of 2023, leaving the victim with a gunshot wound to his torso. The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

