Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Toledo juvenile accused of attempted murder

The suspect allegedly shot a 28-year-old man at a Gas n Go in the 1400 block of Starr Avenue.
The suspect allegedly shot a 28-year-old man at a Gas n Go in the 1400 block of Starr Avenue.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County grand jury indicted a juvenile accused of attempted murder in a March shooting.

Lamont Jones was indicted on an Attempt to Commit Murder charge and a Felonious Assault charge, each with a three-year gun specification. The courts moved to certify him as an adult.

According to Toledo Police records, Jones allegedly shot a 28-year-old man at a Gas n Go in the 1400 block of Starr Avenue in March of 2023, leaving the victim with a gunshot wound to his torso. The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks
Fireworks shows in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan
Changes to the the location where fireworks will be set off were also announced.
Maumee/Perrysburg announce changes to firework display
Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
After he nearly drowned in the KOA pond in 2021, Andy Snook, who was 13 at the time, was left...
“What is going on?” Family calls for KOA to enact safety measures after multiple drownings
KOA Petersburg [FILE]
Summerfield KOA campground closes swimming pond permanently

Latest News

Lower humidity and cooler temperatures are the trend today, though we see rain and storms...
7/7/2023: Erin's Friday Noon Forecast
13 Action News Week in Review for July 7, 2023
13 Action News Week in Review: July 7, 2023
Roger Lee Jackson
Man faces assault charge allegedly pushing woman out of car, running her over
A police officer was shot on i-70 in Columbus, Ohio, on July 6, 2023.
Manhunt underway for additional suspect in Columbus police shooting