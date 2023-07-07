Birthday Club
Toledo Police investigating several recent robberies

The owner of Bambino's Pizza and Subs says a male suspect robbed his store twice this week at gunpoint.
By Alexis Means
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are investigating several recent robberies in Toledo. The owner of Bambino’s Pizza and Subs says a male suspect robbed his store twice this week at gunpoint. It appears the suspect’s M-O is the same.

“Run to the door mask on put all the money in the bag gun out. For me, it’s more of the safety of my employees. When I hire everybody, I tell them just give people what they want, if that ever does happen. I don’t need a pizza hero or anything like,” said Hellal Joseph, owner of Bambinos.

He’s beefing up security adding more cameras and a door buzzer. “So we can have the doors locked at certain times at night,” said Joseph.

Bambino’s isn’t the only business in the area that’s been held up recently. Toledo police say there have been several recent robberies at stores like Speedway and Rite Aid, just to name a few.

Detectives are investigating if it’s the same suspect. In the meantime, Joseph says he wants his employees to feel safe.

“When it hits home, it changes everything and I just feel bad for my employees having to experience something like that and there was nothing I could do. So, now we’re taking the precautions to make sure we can do what needs to be done for the safety of them,” said Joseph.

If you know anything about the robberies in the area call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

