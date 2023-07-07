YMCA of Sandusky Co. announces new benefits for first responders, military, veterans

SANDUSKY Co., Ohio (WTVG) - The YMCA of Sandusky County announced Thursday that it will be offering new benefits for first responders, military personnel, veterans and their families.

The newly announced benefits include discounted memberships and participation in the YMCA Armed Services/Department of Defense Title 10 Membership program. The benefits also include reserved parking spaces, Military Kids grant program and leave passes for military members home for a short time.

“Take a look around our own community, chances are you or someone you know can benefit from our HERO programs and pricing. Veterans, first responders, members of our military, and their families have made and continue to make great sacrifices to ensure our freedom and safety and these new benefits are a small way for us to say thank you,” BJ Duckworth, YMCA Senior Director of Operations said.

According to the YMCA of Sandusky County, just over 3,500 veterans live in Sandusky County.

“Supporting those who keep us safe is a cause close to my heart, as my dad, David Post, proudly served our nation in Vietnam as a US Marine. In addition to these new HERO benefits, we have begun discussing what additional programs and services we could and should add. We look forward to collaborating with local veteran’s organizations to help fill need gaps and better serve all those who served and sacrificed for us,” Jeremiah Wagner, YMCA of Sandusky County CEO said.

For more information about the HERO benefits click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.