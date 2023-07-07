Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

YMCA of Sandusky Co. announces new benefits for first responders, military, veterans

Included in the benefits are discounted memberships.
Included in the benefits are discounted memberships.(YMCA of Sandusky County)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY Co., Ohio (WTVG) - The YMCA of Sandusky County announced Thursday that it will be offering new benefits for first responders, military personnel, veterans and their families.

The newly announced benefits include discounted memberships and participation in the YMCA Armed Services/Department of Defense Title 10 Membership program. The benefits also include reserved parking spaces, Military Kids grant program and leave passes for military members home for a short time.

“Take a look around our own community, chances are you or someone you know can benefit from our HERO programs and pricing. Veterans, first responders, members of our military, and their families have made and continue to make great sacrifices to ensure our freedom and safety and these new benefits are a small way for us to say thank you,” BJ Duckworth, YMCA Senior Director of Operations said.

According to the YMCA of Sandusky County, just over 3,500 veterans live in Sandusky County.

“Supporting those who keep us safe is a cause close to my heart, as my dad, David Post, proudly served our nation in Vietnam as a US Marine. In addition to these new HERO benefits, we have begun discussing what additional programs and services we could and should add. We look forward to collaborating with local veteran’s organizations to help fill need gaps and better serve all those who served and sacrificed for us,” Jeremiah Wagner, YMCA of Sandusky County CEO said.

For more information about the HERO benefits click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks
Fireworks shows in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan
Changes to the the location where fireworks will be set off were also announced.
Maumee/Perrysburg announce changes to firework display
Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
After he nearly drowned in the KOA pond in 2021, Andy Snook, who was 13 at the time, was left...
“What is going on?” Family calls for KOA to enact safety measures after multiple drownings
KOA Petersburg [FILE]
Summerfield KOA campground closes swimming pond permanently

Latest News

Vetfest 2022
VetFest to be held at Michigan International Speedway in September
During the listening session, the African American Legacy Project will share its plans for the...
Dorr Street Corridor listening session to be held Aug. 3
Wynter Cole Smith
13 Action News Big Story: Missing children
TPD said Jaron Phillips, 22, and Andre Jackson, 31, were arrested on July 5, 2023, for the...
Two arrested in Toledo triple shooting that killed a man