7/8/2023: Erin’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Showers and storms become isolated; drying out on Sunday
Showers and thunderstorms carry through this morning before becoming more isolated this evening. Main concern is wind.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Showers and thunderstorms barrel in from the west this morning. We are watching closely for the potential for some strong, localized cells, though the main concern is going to be wind. As we approach the afternoon, storms become more isolated, though the chance for storms does linger overnight. We could wake up to some drizzles in the morning, but Sunday looks to be much more comfortable with highs in the low 80s. Heat and humidity are on the rise in the early part of the work week, looking to fuel storm potential later in the week on Wednesday evening.

