Annual cleat giveaway supports youth athletes in NW Ohio

The Fifth Annual Cleat Giveaway supported youth athletes around northwest Ohio.
The Fifth Annual Cleat Giveaway supported youth athletes around northwest Ohio.(wtvg)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Delroy Chance Angel Wings Foundation hosted their recurring cleat event, providing athletic wear to youth athletes around northwest Ohio.

The Fifth Annual Cleat Giveaway was held Saturday at the Bethlehem Life Center on Bancroft Street. The non-profit organization distributed brand new football cleats that had been donated on a first come first serve basis to those who attended.

The foundation was put into place after the death of Coach Delroy Chance who served as a high school coach, youth football camp leader, counselor and mentor. The organization says it is because of his sacrifice and selflessness in the community that they continue to honor his life by supporting and serving others.

