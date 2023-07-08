Could there be money issues paying for new Wayman Palmer YMCA in Toledo?

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There might be some money issues paying for the new Wayman Palmer YMCA off Bancroft street in Toledo.

The city of Toledo is already paying a big chunk and might be shelling out even more.

The I-Team has been getting a lot of vague answers over the last few days as we’ve been asking questions and maybe we will get some answers next week at a community meeting here.

The building of a brand new Wayman Palmer YMCA off Bancroft and Franklin is really one of the cornerstone pieces of the city’s ARPA money, the federal recovery dollars. For that work and repairs at Inez Nash park the city is planning to spend $19 million of its ARPA dollars.

But we’ve learned that may not be enough.

A city spokeswoman tells the I-Team they’re committed to the $19 million.

“Yes, we are contributing $19M ARPA funds for Wayman Palmer. We are also exploring additional funding options which will be discussed in the Education, Recreation & Employee Committee meeting in August,” that city spokeswoman told the I-Team this week.

The original funding was coming from ARPA money, community development block grants, a YMCA capital campaign and private donations. A total price tag was expected to be $21 million.

A YMCA spokesman told this to the I-Team: “We’re excited to move forward with start of construction scheduled for later summer or early fall. We expect the project to be on the City Council’s agenda for August. Building design is going to the county planning committee next week. We’ll update interested parties at a community meeting on Tuesday at 6 pm at Wayman.”

When we asked what the price tag currently sits at. We were told, “I’ll have to point to the next Council meeting.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.