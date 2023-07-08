County fairs make a return for 2023
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As Summer festivities continue throughout the area, several county fairs are scheduled in the following weeks.
County Fairs scheduled for 2023 are as follows:
- Ohio
- Lucas County Fair July 10-July 16
- Ottawa County Fair July 17-July 23
- Seneca County Fair July 24-July 30
- Wood County Fair July 30-Aug 6
- Henry County Fair Aug 10-Aug 18
- Defiance County Fair Aug 19- Aug 26
- Sandusky County Fair Aug 21-Aug 27
- Hancock County Fair Aug 30-Sept 4
- Fulton County Fair Sept 1-Sept 7
- Williams County Fair Sept 9-Sept 16
- Wyandot County Fair Sept 11-Sept 16
- Michigan
- Lenawee County Fair July 23-July 30
- Monroe County Fair July 30-Aug 5
