County fairs make a return for 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As Summer festivities continue throughout the area, several county fairs are scheduled in the following weeks.

County Fairs scheduled for 2023 are as follows:

Ohio Lucas County Fair July 10-July 16 Ottawa County Fair July 17-July 23 Seneca County Fair July 24-July 30 Wood County Fair July 30-Aug 6 Henry County Fair Aug 10-Aug 18 Defiance County Fair Aug 19- Aug 26 Sandusky County Fair Aug 21-Aug 27 Hancock County Fair Aug 30-Sept 4 Fulton County Fair Sept 1-Sept 7 Williams County Fair Sept 9-Sept 16 Wyandot County Fair Sept 11-Sept 16

Michigan Lenawee County Fair July 23-July 30 Monroe County Fair July 30-Aug 5



See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.