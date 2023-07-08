Birthday Club
County fairs make a return for 2023

By Blake Pierce
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As Summer festivities continue throughout the area, several county fairs are scheduled in the following weeks.

County Fairs scheduled for 2023 are as follows:

  • Ohio
    • Lucas County Fair July 10-July 16
    • Ottawa County Fair July 17-July 23
    • Seneca County Fair July 24-July 30
    • Wood County Fair July 30-Aug 6
    • Henry County Fair Aug 10-Aug 18
    • Defiance County Fair Aug 19- Aug 26
    • Sandusky County Fair Aug 21-Aug 27
    • Hancock County Fair Aug 30-Sept 4
    • Fulton County Fair Sept 1-Sept 7
    • Williams County Fair Sept 9-Sept 16
    • Wyandot County Fair Sept 11-Sept 16
  • Michigan
    • Lenawee County Fair July 23-July 30
    • Monroe County Fair July 30-Aug 5

