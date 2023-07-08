Two ‘critically endangered’ antelope born at Ohio wildlife park

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Two critically endangered antelope calves were born less than five days apart at the African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton.

Staff with the park announced the first mountain bongo calf was born on June 18 to its mother Aurora and the second one was born on June 23 to its mother Maleficent. The half-siblings share a father antelope named Calving, park officials say.

According to The International Union for Conservation of Nature, the Kenya native animals have been victim to habitat loss and poaching, reducing the wild population to roughly 100 and listing them as “critically endangered.”

Staff with the attraction say guests can visit the two mountain bongo calves in the drive-thru safari and they also have planned a “Baby Bongo Bash” to be held at the park on Sunday, July 16. Beginning at 2 p.m., organizers say the names and sexes of the calves will be released and animals throughout the park will be given baby-themed treats and toys.

