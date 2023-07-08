Birthday Club
Dana Open to return to Toledo next week

Highland Meadows Golf Club
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Dana Open golf tournament is set to return to Toledo next week, welcoming thousands of golf lovers to the glass city for a week of events.

The tournament has a week-long event schedule planned, giving golf enthusiasts plenty of chances to see the players in action. According to the Dana Open website, free admittance will be given to retired & active military personnel, fire, police, EMS, frontline healthcare workers, first responders and teachers. Each spectator that falls into these groups can also bring one guest free of charge. Valid I.D must be shown at the main entrance. Tickets can be purchased at the link here.

The Dana Open event schedule is as follows:

  • Monday, July 10
    • PNC Pro-Am | 7:30 a.m. Tee Times | Highland Meadows Golf Club
    • PNC Pro-Am | 12:00 p.m. Tee Times | Highland Meadows Golf Club
  • Tuesday, July 11
    • Practice Rounds (All day) | Highland Meadows Golf Club
    • Dana Pro-Am | 8:30 a.m. Tee Times | Inverness Club
    • 19th Hole Party Presented by O-I | 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 pm -| Glass City Metropark - Market Hall/The Ribbon
  • Wednesday, July 12
    • KeyBank Pro-Am | All-Day
  • Thursday, July 13 | SENIOR DAY
    • First Round
    • Senior Day Presented by The Crescent | All seniors ages 55 and up will receive free admission for the opening round.
  • Friday, July 14
    • Second Round
  • Saturday, July 15
    • Third Round
    • The Blade Day
  • Sunday, July 16 | FAMILY DAY
    • Final Round
    • Family Day Presented by Directions Credit Union- All families will receive free admission to the final round!

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

