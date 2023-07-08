Dana Open to return to Toledo next week

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Dana Open golf tournament is set to return to Toledo next week, welcoming thousands of golf lovers to the glass city for a week of events.

The tournament has a week-long event schedule planned, giving golf enthusiasts plenty of chances to see the players in action. According to the Dana Open website, free admittance will be given to retired & active military personnel, fire, police, EMS, frontline healthcare workers, first responders and teachers. Each spectator that falls into these groups can also bring one guest free of charge. Valid I.D must be shown at the main entrance. Tickets can be purchased at the link here.

The Dana Open event schedule is as follows:

Monday, July 10 PNC Pro-Am | 7:30 a.m. Tee Times | Highland Meadows Golf Club PNC Pro-Am | 12:00 p.m. Tee Times | Highland Meadows Golf Club

Tuesday, July 11 Practice Rounds (All day) | Highland Meadows Golf Club Dana Pro-Am | 8:30 a.m. Tee Times | Inverness Club 19th Hole Party Presented by O-I | 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 pm -| Glass City Metropark - Market Hall/The Ribbon

Wednesday, July 12 KeyBank Pro-Am | All-Day

Thursday, July 13 | SENIOR DAY First Round Senior Day Presented by The Crescent | All seniors ages 55 and up will receive free admission for the opening round.

Friday, July 14 Second Round

Saturday, July 15 Third Round The Blade Day

Sunday, July 16 | FAMILY DAY Final Round Family Day Presented by Directions Credit Union- A ll families will receive free admission to the final round!



