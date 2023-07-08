Birthday Club
Friends of Bedford Library host Backdoor Book Sale

By Blake Pierce
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TEMPERANCE, Mich. (WTVG) - Organizers with Friends of the Bedford Library invite people to come to the Bedford Branch library for a day they say will be filled with fun.

The Annual Bedford Garden Tour begins at 9 a.m. Saturday and goes until 3 p.m. Organizers say this gives attendants a chance to tour the library gardens, visit the Backyard Boutique, have refreshments and enjoy food from a vendor.

Friends of the Bedford Library are a volunteer organization and they say their money is used in its entirety to support branch library programming and activities.

The group’s Backdoor Book Sale is also scheduled for the event with various gently-used books, DVDs, CDs and puzzles will be available for purchase.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

