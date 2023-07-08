Nigel Hayes-Davis to host free basketball camp in Toledo July 10-11

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Whitmer grad and professional basketball player, Nigel Hayes-Davis will be hosting a free basketball camp July 10-11 for kids entering grade third-eighth.

The camp will be free for all kids who wish to participate and will be held at Whitmer High School on July 10 and 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The camp will be open to all boys and girls entering grade third-eighth.

Kids entering grades third-fifth will be able to participate on July 10 while grades sixth-eighth will be participating on July 11.

Instructors for the camp will include a wide range of mentors from Hayes-Davis’ upbringing from high school and AAU coaches to elementary school teachers.

Participants will be given a free lunch, t-shirt, basketball, gym bag and water bottles courtesy of Hayes-Davis and some Toledo-area businesses. The camp is asking participants to bring one item of clothing to be donated to the Whitmer Clothing Closet.

Generous sponsors of the camp include Urban Air Adventure & Trampoline Park, Sidelines Sports Eatery and Pub, Fricker’s of Sylvania, Serenity Realty, Bannister for WLS, Frankly Plant Based Kitchen and The Mindful Table.

Individuals, organizations and businesses interested in getting involved through donations, sponsorships or volunteering are encouraged to reach out to nhdskillscamp@gmail.com with inquiries.

